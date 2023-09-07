Were you impacted by Idalia? Here's how you can receive help!

Second Harvest will be having an emergency food distribution at the Greenville United Methodist Church Friday starting at 10

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

As the rebuilding process continues in Suwannee County many are still searching for help.

I'm Ashley Engle here in Live Oak where FEMA and other organizations are here assisting those who need it.

"If people come here, they have to have damage due to the disaster."

Thursday, I spoke with FEMA's Felicita Giron Pagan and she tells me FEMA is opening its doors at the Colosseum in Live Oak starting Friday. They will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help those who were impacted by the storm.

FEMA is helping when it comes to home repair, rental assistance and transportation assistance.

To get help, all reasons need to be due to Hurricane Idalia. When applying people will need to have their driver's license, insurance documents, proof of residence if they are a homeowner, rental lease if a renter and any receipts for disaster connected expenditures.

The Second Harvest of the Big Bend is another organization helping with tarps, food, and water. The difference with them is…

"None of these disaster distributions have any requiring documentation. If you are in need simply show up and we are happy to serve you."

Second Harvest Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth tells me that they have been out in disaster area since Idalia hit the big bend a week ago. She says the need is still here, and they are happy to serve those who need it most.

Right now, in order to make need met, they need the help of the community.

"We have an incredible opportunity to make bulk purchases that will drive down the cost of food per pound so we are asking those to make monetary donations so we can continue to buy in bulk and to continue to provide for the families that we serve.

People making a difference for those who need it most and taking the stress away.

Second Harvest will be having another distribution at the Greenville United Methodist Church Friday starting at 10 and FEMA will be opening its Disaster Recovery Center at the Coliseum in Live Oak Friday at 9 a.m. In L ive Oak, im Ashley Engle ABC 27

