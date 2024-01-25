Wendy’s rolls out a new breakfast burrito with 6 strips of bacon

Wendy’s is launching a new menu item that makes taking a satisfying breakfast on-the-go easier than ever.

The fast food chain’s new breakfast burrito is made with two eggs and six strips of oven-baked, applewood-smoked bacon — which Wendy’s points out is the same amount of bacon in their Baconator sandwich.

The burrito also has seasoned breakfast potatoes, two slices of American cheese and cheese sauce, all wrapped in a tortilla so you can eat it without utensils and without making a mess. It is served with two Cholula Original Hot Sauce packets on the side, for those who like a little bit of heat in the morning.

While the burrito isn’t on the menu at every Wendy’s right now, it is available at more than 4,500 locations in select regions across the country. You can use the restaurant locator on their website to find a participating Wendy’s near you.

Wendy’s first launched a breakfast menu in 2019, offering a handful of items like a honey butter chicken biscuit and breakfast Baconator, plus a Frosty-ccino, made with cold-brewed coffee that is swirled with chocolate Frosty mix and served over ice.

Those items are still available along with even more, including a maple bacon chicken croissant, sausage egg and cheese biscuit and French toast sticks.

If nothing can beat a Wendy’s Frosty for you, however, you’ll want to make sure to grab a Frosty key tag now through Feb. 14 for just $3.

The key tag will give you a free Jr. Frosty every day from now through the end of 2024. Simply head to your local Wendy’s and ask for a key tag when placing an order, or add it to your purchase in the Wendy’s app.

Proceeds from the key tags go toward the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which works to find homes for children currently waiting in foster care.

Have you tried Wendy’s breakfast items?

