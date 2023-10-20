WEEKEND FORECAST: Quick change in weather Friday before sunshine returns Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Weekend plans are a go across South Georgia and the Big Bend as a lot of Fall and Halloween festivals get underway.

FRIDAY:

Before the week is over with, we do have some quick changes from our cooler, drier forecast from earlier this week.

Cloud cover increases Friday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west.

Humidity levels and temperatures also increase, and Friday's highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain activity will be limited. I expect a few very spotty, light showers throughout Friday afternoon.

Even the light rain that does fall will mostly be held to the I-10 corridor and north.

It's not a bad idea to have a rain jacket on hand just in case you are the lucky one that sees the rain within limited chances.

I say rain jacket, because the umbrellas may get turned inside out with some breezy conditions picking up Friday afternoon ahead of the front.

Gusts could be closer to 20-25 MPH in some areas. The napkins and menus on your Friday night dinner table outside may need some extra weight before they blow away!

SATURDAY:

The front moves through Friday, and drier air moves in Saturday!

We do not see a huge cool-off like we had from the last cold front that moved through earlier in the week.

Conditions will be dry at least though with highs Saturday in the low 80s.

Fire concerns will likely be higher Saturday with dry vegetation, wind, and dry air all factoring into increased danger. If fires get out of control they could spread quickly.

SUNDAY:

Sunday a few high level clouds move in. These are called cirrus clouds, and are mostly made of ice since they are so high up in the atmosphere.

The impacts of these clouds will be limited. Expect filtering of some sunshine out here and there, but not enough to limit more blue sky than not.

Highs Sunday will in the low 80s, so if this is still pool weather for you, the weekend looks great to get out and soak up some sunshine.