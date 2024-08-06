Worst of Debby's weather impacts behind us Tuesday

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What is left of Debby is moving slowly across southeast Georgia dumping historic amounts of rain from Savannah to Charleston Tuesday morning.

Northwest wind wrapping around Debby is keeping the tri-state much drier Tuesday afternoon.

Some wind gusts up to 25-30 MPH are possible closer to southeast Georgia, but less breezy conditions are expected elsewhere through the afternoon.

A few wrap-around bands of moisture are possible for the I-75 corridor and a little to the west of that across central Big Bend counties.

Significant rainfall totals are not expected, but some areas in the southeast corridor do not need anymore rain.

Over saturation of the ground is still happening where flooding is still on going in many neighborhoods.

Drier and hotter air fill in for the tri-state where northwest wind will blow in drier air and temperatures will be able to climb to the mid 90s Tuesday with mid to upper 90s Wednesday.

Drier air then fills in for most of us by Thursday before scattered showers and storms are possible again Friday and Saturday.