Feeling like the teens to start Wednesday morning!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bundling up this Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s!

This makes the temperatures the coldest of the season so far.

Most areas around the I-10 corridor and north hold in the mid to low 20s early with wind chill values as cold as the low teens!

Wind speeds around the Big Bend and South Georgia are around 5-15 MPH, so any bit of wind mixing with these cold temperatures means it feels much colder outside.

It 'feels-like' the teens, because the heat your body produces gets blown away from your core during cold, windy days.

This means your body is working harder to keep warm and has a hard time keeping up with the cold temperatures and wind.

Bundling up and covering exposed skin limits body heat from being transported away from your body, so it will help cut down on losing body heat and can save you energy.

When it is REALLY cold (like what we are seeing in the north right now), wind chill values are so cold that exposed skin can get frostbite in a matter of minutes. Luckily for us, that isn't as much of a worry.

Highs Wednesday bounce back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another cold night is in store Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Lows Thursday morning will start in the mid to upper 20s. Luckily, less wind means less of a wind chill factor, but mid to upper 20s is still chilly!

The only warming trend we have in the forecast is Friday morning and afternoon. This is because warmer air lifts into our area bringing moisture, too.

Scattered showers will in in Friday's forecast.

Rain moves out.

As I know you can guess, behind the next front a dry, colder trend returns.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 20s with Sunday morning lows back in the low 20s. Expect to bundle up with warm clothing most of the next 7 days. You'll need a jacket Friday, too, but that will need to be waterproof.