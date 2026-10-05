Widespread showers as front crawls

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Showers continue to come in waves as deep tropical moisture is locked in place with more moisture being added in from a front.

This moisture will continue as the front crawls southward, eventually stalling just to our south late Tuesday/Wednesday.

Until then, rainfall totals continue to add up. 2-4" of rain has fallen Monday, and with more showers moving in, these totals are expected to rise. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Once the front is to our south, rain chances will briefly drop and ore sunshine will be seen midweek. However, isolated showers are still possible across the Big Bend as some moisture may try to hang north.

Towards the end of the week, the front will lift back northward and we will get in on round 2 of the waves of showers through the weekend.

Overnight lows will drop to the 60s Monday night and stay in place through the end of the week as daytime highs fluctuate between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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