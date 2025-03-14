Widespread severe storm outbreak forecast for much of the southeast Friday to Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weekend of active weather is in store, so I would suggest having multiple ways to get alerts.

Active weather will be pushing through our neighborhoods during overnight hours/ early Sunday morning.

Most of us will be sleeping, and it will be a dangerous set up with widespread severe threats expected.

While timing will be ironed out as the system is underway in the Plains Friday, we can expect storms to move in during EARLY morning hours Sunday.

We are talking 2-3 AM (estimated as of the latest model runs).

This is the most dangerous time for severe weather to move through. People will be asleep, and it will be dark if storm damage does occur.

That's why it is so important to have phone alerts on loud for any warnings issued for your area.

Taking cover in an INTERIOR room on the lowest level of your house is the safest option, meaning no windows or walls that connect to the outside.

If you live in a mobile home, make sure you have a way to get into a sturdy building with foundation. Mobile homes are not a safe place to take cover in during a warning.

Widespread severe weather is expected to move west to east throughout the morning hours- shifting into our eastern most neighborhoods by about 8 AM Sunday morning.

During our early morning hours (pre-dawn), threats include the possibility of significant tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

As storms shift east, threats dwindle in how widespread they will be, BUT there are still threats!

Just because we go from a numerous severe threat to a scattered severe threat does NOT mean we can let our guard down.

The same threats exist. They just will not be as widespread.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online.

