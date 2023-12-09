Widespread rain and storms are on the way for Sunday, with some storms reaching severe limits.

Temperatures this afternoon are in the 70s across the region with some humidity with dewpoint temperatures in the 60s. Some scattered showers are popping up just west of the area, with the chance for an isolated storm throughout the night. Lows tonight will only dip down into the lower 60s as more widespread storms approach the region tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will begin with some scattered storms across the region with storm coverage moving in beginning at 7am. Rain becomes more widespread around 10am with periods of heavy rain across the region. A cold front moves through the region early afternoon tomorrow, shifting winds from a southerly direction to a northwesterly direction. Storms will begin to die down around 4pm, but some scattered showers will persist in the region until around 9 or 10 pm. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s, with the chance for some of the region to warm into the lower 70s. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day before significant clearing occurs overnight which lasts into the day on Monday.

The start of the workweek will begin on a chilly note with overnight lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. A mostly sunny sky on Monday will become partly cloudy into the day on Tuesday. Rain chances remain low throughout the week with lows warming into the 40s and highs into the 60s towards the middle and end of the week. Rain chances also increase at the end of the week with a 20% chance for rain with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will remain below average for much of the week.