Widespread heavy rain and storms bring threats of flooding and stronger storms Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flood Watch has been issued for most of our neighborhoods, with 2 to 6 inches of additional rainfall possible—up to 10 inches in localized areas.

ABC 27 Flood Watch in effect through Monday



Saturday brings more rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and evening.

Storms are expected to develop across the Big Bend and Tri-State area Saturday afternoon, shortly after lunchtime.

Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds could form within some of these storms around 3 PM through afternoon hours as they develop and move slowly.

These threats will persist into the evening, with storms continuing throughout the night.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in some areas. If you encounter a flooded roadway, do not drive or walk through it.

You never know what may be beneath the fast-moving floodwaters—or what may no longer be there.

Hail up to the size of a quarter and strong wind gusts are possible in a few of the stronger storms. While widespread severe weather is not expected, be prepared to take cover if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area.

There is a very low-end risk of a tornado, but it is not a zero-percent chance.

It’s shaping up to be a soggy weekend, with scattered thunderstorms here and there. Be sure to have the ABC 27 Storm Shield App on your phone to receive notifications.

Some storms or flooding threats may occur late at night, so it’s important to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

These rounds of isolated strong storms and widespread heavy rain will continue from Saturday through Monday.

