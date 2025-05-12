Widespread flooding threat ends but storms possible again Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the threat for widespread flooding has passed, an isolated flood risk remains with stronger storms Monday afternoon.

Light showers are already developing across parts of the Big Bend early Monday, and we’ll see a better chance for storm activity later in the day, especially along and near the I-75 corridor.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our eastern-most neighborhoods under a marginal risk — that’s a 1 out of 5 — for severe weather.

These storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and even the chance for an isolated tornado.

Most of the rain and storm activity should move out by Tuesday.

We could still see a stray shower or two Tuesday afternoon, but severe weather is not expected.

By Wednesday, rain chances finally drop off completely — and the sunshine makes a strong comeback! That also means warmer weather returns.

After a stretch of cooler, cloudier days, we’ll see drier air and more sun through the second half of the week.

Highs climb back into the 90s under mostly sunny skies to wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.