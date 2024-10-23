Why the warmer weather this week? A look at why temperatures have taken a jump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure keeps us dry and warm over the next several days, but it will be a ridge of high pressure that keeps near record-breaking temperatures to our west.

Wednesday that ridge mostly dips to our south, so we will have warmer than average temperatures, but they will not be record breaking.

ABC 27 Wednesday warming trend through the south



Thursday the ridge slides north, but it weakens. Near record-breaking temperatures stay to our west, but we will have our own above normal forecast in our neighborhoods Thursday afternoon.

ABC 27 Thursday will be warmest day of week for many across Big Bend and South Georgia



Highs Wednesday reach into the mid 80s with upper 80s forecast for Thursday. Highs settle into the low 80s once again as we start next week thanks to a drier cold front moving through.

No rain is in the forecast to end our week or begin our weekend.