WHAT WE KNOW: Possible winter precipitation Tuesday. Will we see rain or snow?

There has been a lot of chatter recently about potential snow in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday next week. Here we break down what is going on and whether there is any truth to these rumors.

After rain moves through Saturday into early Sunday morning, a cold front will knock down temperatures with 20s and 30s for lows and lower 40s for highs for the first half of next week. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is the one instance where there will be enough moisture for precipitation to fall in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

There are two main scenarios we are looking at for Tuesday, both bringing falling moisture from the sky, and here is where they stand as of Friday evening:

Scenario #1

For those of you that do not want snow, this one is for you. A low pressure system that develops in the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Like the track of a hurricane is important, so are the tracks of these winter lows in determining who sees rain and who sees snow. This scenario sees a further north track. That brings warmer temperatures into the area, so temperatures above the freezing mark would bring widespread rain to the Big Bend and South Georgia with very little to no sleet or snow.

Scenario #2

This is for the sleet and snow lovers. A more southern track of that low brings some colder air into the area, but there is still enough moisture for some flakes and sleet. While coastal areas will likely still see rain, inland parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia can see some flakes. Some light snow accumulation cannot be ruled out in this scenario.

As of Friday evening, models are split on what scenario will play out, bringing some uncertainty into the forecast.

While it is too soon to forecast what form of precipitation will fall at your doorstep at this time, expect precipitation in some form Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

Regardless of whether we see rain or snow, cold weather will be a given throughout the area next week. Please take the cold seriously and find ways to stay warm!

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather as we fine tune this forecast!