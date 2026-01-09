What To Expect Weather Wise For Tomorrow's Cross Country Championship

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The highly anticipated World Athletic Cross Country Championship competition tomorrow should be free of major weather impacts!

THE MORNING: Fog will start us off early on like the last few days. Around Apalachee Regional Park the fog could be dense as the grass and trees do not trap heat as much as roadways and buildings do. The cooler the air becomes the denser the fog will become. Temperatures to start off the day's events should be mild and warm in the low 60s and upper 50s.

THE AFTERNOON: Clouds will dominate the skies tomorrow more than today, but a few bands of sunshine can poke through. Winds will pick up as a cold front approaches, leading to gusts at 20-25mph coming from the southwest. Temperatures will cook up to the upper 70s and low 80s approaching record heat once again. With the extensive cloud cover, we may just avoid matching or breaking another heat record this week.

THE EVENING: Showers can start to pop up after sunset with a line of showers pushing through into the night. They do have the potential to be severe or strong outside of our area, but they will weaken before they reach Tallahassee. Rainfall totals are expected to be around a tenth of an inch.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.