TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What do you call rain on Turkey Day? 'Fowl' weather!

'Fowl' weather could include fog and rain at times Wednesday and Thursday.

Fog will be dense in early morning hours.

With extra roadway traffic for holiday travel, people could be stopping quickly in dense fog banks. Visibility could be limited to a mile or less. You may come up on stopped traffic or obstacles quickly. Make sure you are being extra careful on those early morning drives.

After fog mixes out, partly cloudy skies will fill in overhead.

A few spot showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday afternoon.

The second cold front approaches on Thursday evening, so Thanksgiving morning will be foggy with isolated showers through the afternoon.

The afternoon showers will not be very heavy or widespread.

Thanksgiving evening will bring some showers and embedded thunderstorms at times. These isolated showers and storms will move through during evening hours, so most of us will be inside anyway. Keep in mind, not all of us will get the rain from this front.

The cold front is strong enough to push out the remaining humidity and warm air, and colder, drier air from the north/northwest fills in behind this front.

That will mean clear, dry conditions for the weekend but some COLDER starts.

We could be dipping to or near freezing early next week.

