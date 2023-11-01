Well below average temperatures have us feeling more like December rather than November

ENTER DATELINE — Today's high of 63 degrees is 14 degrees below the average high of 77 degrees for November 1st. This morning we woke up to temperatures in the 40s and for most of the day we will see temperatures in the 50s. During the coldest part of the year, Tallahassee has an average high of 64 degrees, meaning today's cold is even below average for December and January standards. This cooler than average weather will continue through the end of the week, with tomorrow's low temperature getting all the way down into the 30s. Some parts of the region, specifically our northernmost counties in southern Georgia, will see lows dip below freezing, prompting a Freeze Warning to be issued for Miller, Mitchell, Baker, and Colquitt counties. Keep the winter coats and hats handy this week, as you will need them especially in the morning hours!