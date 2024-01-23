Welcoming a warm up: Temperatures climb to 70s this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The warmer weather has finally arrived. Temperatures start in the 50s Thursday morning and 60s for the rest of the week.

Shower chances stay in our forecast through the end of the week, but isolated chances are around through midweek.

This means a few showers are possible here and there, but overall, most of us will see cloud cover rather than rain.

Thursday is a different story.

Scattered shower chances return to the forecast. About half of us will see rain Thursday and chances become slightly more widespread Friday.

A few storms cannot be ruled out Friday. Saturday brings us scattered shower chances again before rain chances dip significantly by Sunday afternoon.

Monday we cool off to the 40s as lows again with clear skies and sunshine around.