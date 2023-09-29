Welcome back sunshine!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I pumped up my mountain/trail bike tires Thursday night to see if they held air. I am ready to get out and enjoy the weather for the weekend!

Great riding conditions set up for the weekend, especially if you like the sunshine and cooler morning air.

Afternoon riding will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but rain chances stay limited to non-existent.

If you see me on the trails, don't hesitate to say hello! If I don't hear you, it is because I am huffing and puffing too loud to hear anything but my own struggle.

Riding in mornings will be cooler with morning temperatures hanging in the 60s and 70s.

Afternoons by the pool will not be out of the forecast either.

Sunshine and warmer weather remain in the forecast through the weekend into late next week.