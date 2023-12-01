WEEKEND STORMS: Heavy rain at times, some stronger storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast Friday evening through Sunday night.

The most important things to know is that any outdoor plans you have may have an hour or two of rain-free activity (even more so for the southeast side of the Big Bend Saturday) before rain moves in again. I would call this a soggy weekend forecast.

Friday afternoon stays mostly cloudy.

Our first round of storms move in Friday night.

The initial line of stronger storms mostly stays to our west, but a stronger storm is possible in our far west Big Bend and tri-state areas.

Impacts from Friday night's line of rain is from 6-11 PM with rain spreading east during overnight hours. Stronger storm potential holds closer to 7-8 PM for the tri-state area/ western Big Bend counties though.

We have a quick break from rain Saturday early morning, but only for 2-3 hours.

Early morning Saturday from 6-9 AM, there looks to be a lull in rain activity.

By 8-9 AM a line of storms moves through the tri-state area and the I-10 corridor through Tallahassee. Chances of severe weather here are much lower with weakening of atmospheric conditions to help maintain any strong storm activity. Heavy rain will be impactful during this time though. This line breaks apart as moderate showers start moving into the I-75 corridor by late-morning.

It is Saturday evening around 9 PM- 11PM when another push of energy could fire up a stronger storm or two closer to the tri-state area through the I-10 corridor. Strong, gusty wind and heavy rain are possible during this time.

We will be updating you on-air and online with all the latest with these storm timing changes that are likely to occur as this front approaches, stalls, then moves through.

Luckily Sunday brings low severe chances, and rain moves out later Sunday night.