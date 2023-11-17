WEEKEND FORECAST: Drier but warmer with peeks of sunshine and high 70s in forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air starts to slowly move in Friday.

Most of us will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Closer to the I-75 corridor we cannot rule out an isolated shower Friday afternoon. The low pressure that brought our widespread moisture these last two days brings the very spotty shower chances for that area Friday.

The good news is that these showers will not be a washout for Friday plans. You may just have to pull out the umbrellas for a brief, light shower.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain chances stay low to non-exsistent Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday brings even more sunshine. We enjoy Sunday's mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 70s again.

Spotty showers return early next week.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday.

Highs cool and rain chances drop for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day next week.

