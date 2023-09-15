Weekend chores outdoors stay dry early, storms fill in during afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Outdoor plans, whether they are outdoor chores- or in my case biking, will be mostly dry during early morning hours.

Afternoon and evening hours most of us will be inside avoiding storms and showers.

Highs this weekend drop to the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity makes these highs feel more like we are sitting in the upper 90s at times.

Temperatures cool as storms move through.

Lows during early morning hours -just as the sun is rising- will be in the 60s and low 70s!

Drier air returns next week, which will make it easier to do any of those outdoor chores or activities during any part of the day.