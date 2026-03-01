Week full of warmth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL). — This week's temperatures will be staying consistent in the 80s!

Lows Sunday night will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will be the coolest night of the week.

Sunshine will fill the skies to start with clouds building in as we move through each day.

With a high pressure system expected to sit to our east, it will drive in winds from the east and southeast, allowing moisture to move in. This is going to increase dew point temperatures, so it is going to be warm and humid.

Eventually, some shower activity is expected come Wednesday/Thursday. As of right now, the activity looks to be very isolated, so it will not be helping the current Extreme drought.

Any shower activity will be driven by daytime heating and the sea breeze, not from any fronts coming through.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.