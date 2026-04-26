Week ahead features warmth and rain chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will mix in a few changes this week with the main one being rain chances!

We will start of dry Monday and Tuesday as we get behind a cold front that will move out Sunday night. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s with isolated neighborhoods reaching the low 90s.

Towards the middle of the weak, a cold front will sneak in and bring rain with it. Not everyone will get in on the rainfall, but it is a start! Clouds will fill the sky for a majority of Wednesday night into Thursday as the front moves through.

Behind the front is more dry air and some sunshine before clouds return quickly Friday night into Saturday. As of right now, rain chances toward the end of the week and into the weekend are there but not certain.

Here's the set up: the cold front will eventually stall either near the Big Bend coast or just south of it. The location in which the front stalls will be a factor in determining our rainfall chances for later Friday. A southerly stalled front means less rainfall while a more northerly stalled front (closer to the coast) increased rain chances.

Into the weekend, a trough will set up and depending on where that goes, we could see widespread rain or little to no rain. As of right now, chances look promising for rainfall, but as we know, weather can change when we still have 5-7 days ahead.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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