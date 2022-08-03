Wednesday morning First To Know forecast (08/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The process of morning sun and afternoon areas of rain and thunder is minimally changed today. Patchy fog spots will dissipate with ample sunlight causing a steady warming trend through the mid- to late-morning hours. Temperatures starting in the low to mid 70s will rise through the 80s to near 90° by midday. Showers and storms will start popping up after 2:00 p.m., with additional activity in the eastern half of the Big Bend enhancing the chances for downpours and occasional stronger gusts. Highs will peak in the low to mid 90s. There will be various levels of daytime rain and thunder action for the next few afternoons with highs consistently reaching the low to mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist