TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! Spotty showers are happening in parts of our interior South Georgia communities and some coastal areas of the Big Bend. It's an early sign to grab those umbrellas before you head out the door because we've got more on the way later today. By the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will develop across the area. Some heavier pockets of rain can be expected, but there will be plenty of dry breaks in between. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday through the weekend will offer a similarly wet pattern. Each afternoon can deliver those pop-up showers and storms. Steady and soaking rain is a good bet at times since so much moisture is present. That, of course, means it's going to be humid with partial sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's through the weekend. By Fourth of July Monday, late-day storms look to be around so we'll be keeping an eye on who gets what so you can plan your fun activities accordingly!