Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (06/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's another muggy start to the day with temperatures around the lower 70's and mostly clear skies. Our forecast will be a bit drier for today and tomorrow with only a few isolated pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain coverage will remain isolated and most of us should stay dry, although the storms that do develop could have heavy rain with frequent thunder and lightning. Highs will climb near the mid 90's this afternoon. The forecast is rinse, wash, repeat into the weekend with daily pop-up storms and summerlike heat as we top out in the mid 90's through the weekend and next week.

The remnants of eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha have a 70% chance for re-development once it moves into the southeast Gulf of Mexico and the northwestern Caribbean Sea over the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center. If it can re-develop, it will likely move northeast towards Cuba during the mid/late week period. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast, but local impacts will likely not be felt. Regardless of development, it'll lead to a soggy weekend in central and south Florida. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Alex.

