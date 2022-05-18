Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild start with temperatures near 70° and some patches of fog as you step out for the morning commute. Carve out a couple extra minutes for the drive. It's going to be a hot afternoon as high temperatures climb into the mid 90's this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and winds from the southwest. Stay cool outside this afternoon! Tomorrow looks like another hot and sunny day as highs climb into the low to mid 90's. A surge of southern moisture approaches this weekend, leading to broader and easier rain development along with a few scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend into early next week.

