Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's another cool and dry start to the day with temperatures in the 50's. Our stretch of cool, dry, and sunny weather continues for today as highs climb into the mid 80's with sunshine, breezy winds from the northeast and low humidity. We stay low-stress through tomorrow as a few extra clouds filter in late tomorrow afternoon from the east. Friday will feature partly cloudy conditions and a few showers or a storm in the afternoon. Moisture will further increase over the weekend, though daily rain chances will be limited. Heat will build next week, feeling like summertime.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.