Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 60's with some clouds and patchy fog across the area. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect across the western half of the Big Bend until 10:00am. Fog should clear up by mid-morning with temperatures climbing into the lower 90's this afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a few pop-up storms this afternoon. Rain activity should remain isolated, but storms that do develop could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent thunder and lightning. Rain chances remain isolated today and tomorrow with highs in the lower 90's and plenty of sunshine before storm chances increase on Friday with more clouds as a front approaches from the west. Showers and storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening with the potential for some isolated severe storms possible. Rain chances will linger into the weekend before a drying trend kicks in toward the end of the weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.