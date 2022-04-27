Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild start to the day as a cold front has passed through overnight with temperatures in the 60's. Skies are clearing with winds from the north and slightly lower humidity is moving in for today and tomorrow. North wind Wednesday will cause lower humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday mornings can start in the 50s, but afternoons will still top out in the mid 80s. Moisture returns over the weekend as readings stay warm. A few pop-up showers and storms are likely over that time frame, which is beginning to resemble a more typical summerlike forecast.

