Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40's across the area with clear skies and light winds. This morning will be the coolest for the rest of the week as we're around 10° below normal. A warming trend will kick in toward the rest of the week as highs get back near 80° this afternoon and eventually peaking in the mid to upper 80's this weekend with inland areas north of I-10 likely seeing the first 90° day of the year by early next week. Mornings will be a bit more mild through the end of the week as well, dropping down around the lower 60's. There's no rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

