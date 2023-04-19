Wednesday morning First To Know forecast (04/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of passing cloudiness will move to the east this morning, returning our area to a sunny sky for most of the day. After a few days of sunshine, our air mass is warming, and that will result in high temperatures today running into the middle 80s after morning temps in the 50s. Southeast winds will be light and won't add much mugginess to the air. Overnight and Thursday morning will feature temperatures falling back into the 50s. The rest of the work week will be mainly clear and quite warm in the afternoons with highs in the upper 80s. A front comes to the region Saturday with clouds and scattered showers along with a couple of thunderstorms. It'll turn slightly cooler with a clearing trend Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist