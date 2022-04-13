Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild start outside with temperatures near 60° and a few clouds with light winds. We've got one last mostly dry day on tap before shower and storm chances increase and rain lingers through Easter weekend. Today will feature some foggy spots in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon as highs top out in the lower 80's with breezy winds from the south-southeast. Some storms will move in by Thursday morning from the northeast with low, isolated severe potential for heavy rainfall, frequent thunder and lightning, and gusty winds. Rain will be more likely for the western half of our coverage area early Thursday as a muggy feel returns with morning lows in the 60's through the weekend and highs in the low to mid 80's. Rain chances Friday and the weekend will be mostly hit-or-miss with the best chance in the afternoons and no severe weather expected.

