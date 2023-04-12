Wednesday morning First To Know forecast (04/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds and winds will increase throughout Wednesday around the area, prompted by a developing low-pressure disturbance in the north-central Gulf of Mexico. It is not a tropical system, but it will broaden the moisture flow and bring pockets of showers, rain, and isolated thunderstorms across coastal areas later this morning and afternoon. Rainy zones will move inland, causing passing damp spots. Gusty trends are likely with any thunderstorms, with limited severe-weather concerns focused near the Forgotten Coast and westward. Forecast highs today will be in the upper 70s to around 80°, warmer in areas with less cloud and rain impacts. Tonight, periodic rain and thunder is anticipated with lows in the 60s. A couple more waves of rain and storms will be capable of moving farther inland Thursday morning and afternoon with a low-end chance for strong wind gusts. Clouds will break Friday with reduced rain chances leading into Saturday. The next cold front arrives Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist