Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a warm, muggy start outside with temperatures in the 60's and some areas of dense fog outside this morning. Visibility is low with lots of moisture in the air so be sure to carve out some extra time for the morning commute. While it's a mostly dry start to the day, showers and storms are expected to redevelop this morning and through the afternoon with scattered activity capable of becoming severe. Storms this afternoon will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, large hail, and gusty winds. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for today. Highs will climb into the lower 80's with a humid feel. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60's tonight as a cold front pushes through the area Thursday morning. The front will bring low severe potential with some showers and storms, with clearing through Thursday afternoon. The forecast clears out by tomorrow afternoon through the weekend with chilly mornings in the lower 40's and highs around 70° with no more rain chances.

