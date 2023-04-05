Wednesday morning First To Know forecast (04/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It'll be another very warm day with a considerable amount of humidity that can make the daytime heat a bit more uncomfortable. Upper-level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will be at its strongest position today and tomorrow, delaying the approach of the next cold front for the region. For this morning, there will be areas of patchy dense fog and temperatures in the 60s. Fog will break by mid-morning, and sunshine will prevail with some scattered clouds. Southeast and south winds will be up to 12 mph, cooling the immediate coast with highs there in the lower 80s, but most inland locations will experience highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Tonight, temps fall back into the mid 60s with some fog chances. A few showers or a storm can develop in the tri-state Thursday afternoon, with a little more shower and thunderstorm opportunity Friday with the incoming front. The system will bring more rain coverage for Saturday which will linger into Easter Sunday with clouds and occasional showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist