Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/23/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! Showers and storms are moving in from the west this morning with cloudy skies and breezy winds. It's a warm, humid start to the day and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70's through the afternoon. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather today with widespread showers and storms expected to have scattered potential for gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

The storms will weaken some and lose organization as they enter the easternmost sections by midday. Rain activity becomes more scattered, but new waves of rain are expected to form through the night and into Thursday. Heavy rain can cause local flooding, especially in areas saturated by previous rain events. Rainfall totals through tomorrow will be around 1-3".

Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s, then capped in the 60s Thursday. The weekend will be clear and cooler than March averages.

