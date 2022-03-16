Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a warmer, slightly humid start to the day this morning with temperatures in the lower 60's and cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are lingering this morning but a drying trend is kicking in for the afternoon as the rain pulls away. Some eastern counties near I-75 will have lingering clouds and a few more showers or storms during the day. Highs will make it into the 70s. Thursday provides dryness and sunshine for the region, then the next storm system comes near Friday and Saturday with periods of showers and thunder. Isolated strong wind gusts can occur.

