Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! Today is the beginning of our rainy and stormy forecast for the rest of the week. Tornado Watches have been issued to our west for parts of NW FL and lower Alabama with the possibility for them to be extended locally by mid morning. A few breaks of sun are possible Wednesday, but areas of showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the slow-moving cold front and become widespread by late morning. Some storms that develop today have the possibility to become severe, as the NWS SPC has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather. Gusty wind and an isolated tornado or two can form with these storms. Rain accumulations can top one inch. Highs will be in the 70s.

We'll endure a few more waves of rain and thunderstorm through the end of the week into Saturday morning, with occasional bouts of strong and severe storms along with heavy rain. Flash flooding is a possibility as rainfall totals end up between 3-5" over the next few days with some locally higher amounts where flash flooding is a possibility. Conditions settle by Saturday afternoon with a clearing and colder trend as morning lows fall back near freezing.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.