Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the lower 40's and mostly clear skies. Our forecast is looking steady through the rest of the work week and weekend with sunshine, spring-like temperatures, and no chance for rain. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s with winds from the north-northwest. Lows will be in the 40s for the rest of the work week, exceeding 50° over the weekend. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s by then. It will become more humid early next week with a slight increase in rain chances by Monday and Tuesday.

