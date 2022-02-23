Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/23/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a foggy start outside with Dense Fog Advisories in effect until mid-morning for the entire Big Bend and southern Georgia. Visibility will gradually improve after sunrise with temperatures in the 50's this morning. We're warming up near record highs this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 80's this afternoon and hover around the lower 80's through the rest of the work week. Nearby high pressure will keep things quiet through Friday with the foggy mornings and warm afternoons. A weak cool front passes through Friday with little to no rain chance, although it will help bring in some cool temperatures for the weekend with a stronger front Sunday and Monday pushing readings back to below-average coolness. Rain opportunities with these fronts are minimal.

