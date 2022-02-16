Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a cool start outside but not quite as chilly as the past few mornings with temperatures in the 40's and mostly clear skies. Our warming trend kicks in more this afternoon as high temperatures return into the mid to upper 70's with breezy winds from the southeast and some passing afternoon clouds. Moisture plus an approaching front Thursday evening will trigger a few showers, with isolated strong storms possible along the Flint River region into early Friday morning. Showers overspread most of the area Friday, and cooler air follows for the weekend.

