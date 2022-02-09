Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a cold and frosty start with temperatures in the lower 30's with clear skies and calm winds. You'll need a few extra minutes to warm up the car this morning but temperatures will warm up into the lower 60's this afternoon with sunny skies and winds from the northwest. The rest of the work week offers up cold mornings with daily lows in the 30's and frost potential with warmer afternoons. Highs will get into the mid 60's for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday looks like the drier of the two weekend days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60's some rain showers moving in late. Showers should arrive Sunday, followed by colder temperatures again as we close out the weekend and head into early next work week.

