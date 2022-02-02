Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a warmer start outside with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's with some passing clouds. It's a noticeably warmer feel outside this morning as it will be through the end of the work week with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70's for highs. Clouds will thicken by late Thursday afternoon as temperatures continue to creep up, but our highest chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive Friday. A cold front will linger nearby over the weekend, producing periodic cloud cover and scattered showers for some.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.