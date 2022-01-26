Wednesday morning First to Know Forecast (01/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's a cool and cloudy morning as some leftover showers from yesterday slowly clear away. Clouds will gradually clear through the morning as lingering showers push south with afternoon sunshine and highs climbing near 60° with winds from the northeast. We're looking to dry out through mid-week as morning lows drop back in the 30's on Thursday morning with a high near 60°. Scattered showers and rain will return Friday and Arctic air punches southward, leading to sub-freezing temperatures area-wide by Sunday morning.

