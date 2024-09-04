Wednesday First To Know forecast: Rainy times ahead (09/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms today have maintained their focus on offshore and coastal areas, and this evening will feature layers of clouds in Big Bend counties, with less cloudiness in southern Georgia. A few showers from north-central Florida will clip our Suwannee River counties this evening; they can be locally heavy with some lightning flashes. Isolated cases of brief showers exist elsewhere.

Forecast temps will be in the 80s through mid-evening, falling into the 70s around and after midnight. I expect lows to be in the mid to lower 70s.

Thursday starts the ramp-up of local moisture drawn from a tropical source in the western Gulf. The stalled front to the south of the area will attract the moisture lobe and its connected low-pressure system to the east-northeast. Showers and rain will pick up from south and west by midday, spreading north and east over the rest of the day through Friday. There isn't much of a severe-weather risk, but we'll be monitoring for steady rain that causes gradually higher rain accumulations that can lead of local spot flooding.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s. It can be warmer inland if enough sunshine breaks out.

Friday's rain coverage will be widespread, with embedded thunderstorms. We can experience washout conditions and delays or postponement of outdoor activities, depending on the duration of rain at any given location.

The weekend will also start with periods of showers and rain, but should begin to diminish a bit by Saturday afternoon through Sunday, when inland areas will start drying out.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist