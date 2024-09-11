Wednesday First To Know forecast: Francine side effects (09/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Moisture lurking to the south for a few days has finally shifted inland, causing ongoing cloudiness and times of passing showers.

We haven't tapped into the indirect effects of the landfalling Hurricane Francine, which will have its roughest conditions in southern and southeastern Louisiana tonight. The strongest winds by far will be west of us. But, we'll have the trends of increasing rain frequency early Thursday morning in the western portions of the region. That's also where we will check in on the progress of a band of rain and gusts on the outer fringe of Francine's circulation, which can trigger quick-forming, quick-moving, but brief tornadoes for the Panhandle counties. A few of these will migrate eastward through sunrise and beyond, supporting a slight chance for severe weather to occur in the western Big Bend through midday.

Temperatures will be stable, with readings this evening in the 70s, lows in the mid 70s, and highs Thursday in the lower 80s.

Eastern areas will also encounter times of showers and rain, but severe weather chances are slim to nil.

Most areas will feel breezes around 10 to 20 mph and some storm-connected gusts up to 30 mph within the tri-state counties.

Moisture lingers into Friday with periodic showers and isolated storms.

A bit of dry air is pumped into our region Saturday, allowing partial sunshine in the afternoon and some patchy showers in the eastern counties. A couple of showers can form in the afternoon heating early next week, with another dry slot entering the area by the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist