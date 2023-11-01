Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/01/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The disturbance that persists in the southern edge of the central Caribbean Sea is making steady progress toward the west, but it has struggled to gain better form Wednesday, so its overall development chances remain in the medium range. All near-term forecast trends keep it moving westward, eventually toward Nicaragua late this week. There are no indications of the system reaching the Gulf, based on current information.
Posted at 2023-11-01T17:32:52-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 17:32:52-04
