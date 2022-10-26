Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stretched-out zone of moisture extending from the western Caribbean north to the Canadian Maritimes, broadly speaking, doesn't have huge chances for quick-developing tropical systems. But, an embedded low-pressure circulation north of Hispaniola can gain some organization as it moves north amid the stretch of clouds and moisture. It would generally parallel the U.S. east coast and maintain its distance for the time being.

A second moisture blob closer to the Lesser Antilles is currently affected by strong upper-level winds nearby. These fast shearing winds are forecast to decrease a bit through the rest of the week, which can allow the moisture to gather some strength and organization gradually as it moves west into more of the central Caribbean. Current forecast indicators don't show heavy signs of future effects in the northern side of the Gulf, but we'll maintain a monitoring mode on the system over the next several days.