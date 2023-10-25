Watch Now
Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Various moisture sources in the southern edge of the north Atlantic and the southern Caribbean Sea have no near-term potential to become organized tropical systems through the rest of this week. A couple of flare-ups of moisture and unsettledness are possible in the southern Caribbean next week.

