Wednesday evening First to Know Tropics check (10/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waves of moisture around the Atlantic basin are encountering unfavorable atmospheric conditions for any development efforts, so no tropical depressions are expected to form through the end of this week.

The pesky zone of western Caribbean moisture is being shown to re-emerge in that region next week, and various long-range guidance suggests a tropical system can form from it toward the end of October or early November. There is absolutely no specificity in terms of what can develop, what form it takes, and where it can go.

So we offer the following as a strong reminder about online low-analysis amateur speculation and doom-postings about a November storm:

First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.